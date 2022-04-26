Cops hope to find Debe woman's killer

Sita Jagessar found chopped to death at her Clarkia drive, Wellington road, Debe home

Until the person responsible for the murder of Sita Jagessar at her Debe home is arrested and charged, the community remains uneasy.

A resident who asked to remain unnamed said, "The killer could be anyone. Only when the police arrest the killer and lock him/her up we will feel safe. The community is very quiet, and people are very cautious. We are waiting to see what happens with the case.

"Sita was a nice lady."

On Monday, an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James found Jagessar died of suffocation and blunt force trauma.

She would have turned 63 on Sunday. Instead, relatives gathered at the house at Clarkia Drive and spent the day together.

The mother of five and grandmother of five, Jaggessar lived with her three adult children, her granddaughter, 13, and others.

The granddaughter returned home from school around 3.30 pm on April 19 and found Jagessar’s body with a head wound on the floor between the living room and the front door.

The girl alerted other relatives, who called the police.

The house had not been ransacked.

The police have reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed several people, hoping to solve the case.

The killer remains at large. Investigations are ongoing.

Jagessar’s funeral is set for Wednesday at a funeral home in San Fernando.