Brighton AC students return to school

The Brighton AC School in La Brea. -

STUDENTS of a standard three class at the Brighton AC Primary School in La Brea returned to school on Tuesday after alternative accommodation was found for them on the compound.

Parents of some of the students took them out of school on Monday, expressing concern that the classroom they were in was unsuitable.

One parent, Cindy Trim, said her daughter and some of the other students have been accommodated in a different room on the school’s compound. She said the other room, which parents were also concerned about, got some additional cleaning and the air condition room was improved so some students could be accommodated there.

While the situation is not ideal, Trim acknowledged the school's principal was trying to accommodate the students. She hoped steps would be taken to improve conditions at the school.

On Monday, Trim claimed the walls were mouldy.

She said parents were told the area needed to be aired out and would be ready later in the week for their children to occupy.

Trim was concerned that mould spores could return, even after the area was painted, and this could affect children who suffer from respiratory illnesses such as asthma. She said a pungent scent was coming from the area as well.

She suggested that the students could be temporarily accommodated at a nearby community centre or have the option of continuing home schooling, until proper accommodation could be made for them at the school.

When contacted on Tuesday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the classroom in question was recently painted and was not intended to be used on Monday.

She said the room was to be used once the paint fumes had sufficiently dissipated.

"The classroom is in use today as planned."