Bandits steal cash, phones, tablet from KFC Sangre Grande

File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

Police are investigating the theft of cash and electronics from a safe in a KFC restaurant early on Monday morning.

Police said the supervisor of KFC Xtra Foods Plaza, Turure Road, Sangre Grande, locked the the restaurant at around 12.40 am, and when she returned at around 7.50 am she saw the alarm system had been tampered with and the office ransacked.

A safe which contained $7,000 in cash, five Samsung cellphones and a Samsung tablet was open and empty.

The supervisor contacted the manager and the police.

Investigators said the bandits cut a hole in the roof, crawled through the ventilation system and left through a security door.

Crime scene investigators and Sangre Grande CID visited and are continuing enquiries.