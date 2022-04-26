576 covid19 cases, one additional death

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update has reported that there are 576 additional covid19 cases.

In the update it was reported that these cases were from samples were taken between Saturday and Monday.

These additional cases have brought the total number of active positive cases to 7,396 as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the update it was also reported that there was one new covid19-related death.

The deceased is an elderly man who had no known comorbidities.

The total number of deaths is 3,817.

It was also reported that as of Tuesday afternoon 711,029 people were fully vaccinated while 688,971 people received their first dose or no dose of the vaccine, while 149,990 booster shots were administered.

The ministry reported that there were also 134,384 recovered patients with eight people being discharged from public health facilities and 298 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.

There are 165 patients in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon and no patients in step-down or transition facilities.