3rd body found over Maracas precipice

Photo courtesy Fergus J Cudjoe

The day after the bodies of two men were found over a precipice in Maracas, a third body was discovered close by on Tuesday.

At around 2 pm on Monday, the bodies of Ako Matthews and an unidentified man were found not far from Matthews' North Coast Road home.

Police confirmed that hunters visited the area again at around 9.30 am on Tuesday and found a third body.

This body is believed to be that of a friend of Matthews and was found near the pillars on the road to Maracas.

Western Division police were called in and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations also visited the scene.

Police said the third body was found 150 feet away from the two bodies found on Monday.