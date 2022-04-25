Youth Stars United atop Tobago in Tiger Tanks U-20 football

Moses Bernard, Youth Stars United captain, scored the lone goal against FC Tobago Phoenix in Tiger Tank league on Saturday. -

YOUTH Stars United's second victory in as many games, placed them atop the team standings, in the Tobago zone of the Tiger Tanks under-20 invitational football tournament.

The eastern boys edged FC Tobago Phoenix 1-nil at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In a hotly-contested match, Youth Stars' defence marshalled by Antonio Blackman and Mercil Murray, along with goal Keeper Deshawn Robley, stood firm against Phoenix's relentless attacks.

Against the run of play, a Youth Stars defender lobbed the ball forward in a quick counterattack, which caught the Phoenix defenders off-guard. Youth Stars captain Moses Bernard, was first to the ball, and slotted it past the Phoenix custodian, for the only goal of the match.

Phoenix's push for the equaliser took a major blow, when Jariel Arthur, their most influential player on the day, had to leave the field, due to injury midway into the second half.

Commenting after the game, Youth Stars coach Hayden Mc Phearson expressed his satisfaction with the tournament and his team's momentum.

“Our team spirit is very high," he said. "Everybody is positive and coming out to training, and working very hard. They have bought into our philosophy and are really enjoying themselves.

“I tell them the teams may have more skilful players, but our team spirit and fitness can make the difference. At this present time, we think we can go all the way and win the championship.”

Mc Pheason added, “this tournament is really good for the youths of Trinidad and Tobago. It is excellent exposure for the players going to the next stage of their careers.”

While Phoenix is on two points from three games, their coach Nigel De Souza is not daunted by the task ahead. He said, “We have generally played well, but lack of concentration at key moments during games, has cost us goals.

“We are not out of contention for the championship. We have two weeks before our next game, to put in some hard work, and get the required results."

Stokely Vale FC have not registered a point in the tournament after two games, but gave a much-improved account of themselves versus Bethel United, in the later game.

Complacency in the Stokely Vale defence, however, allowed Japhire Edwards to breach their defensive line in the 65th minute, to give Bethel a 1-0 victory.

Round four matches at the Dwight Yorke Stadium on Saturday, will feature Bethel United versus St Clair Coaching School at 2.00 pm, followed by Stokely Vale FC against Youth Stars United at 4.15 pm.

The top team in Tobago after two rounds of matches will oppose the winner among the ten teams in the Trinidad zone, on a home-and-away basis, to determine the champions.