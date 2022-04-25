Police mourn 'kind, respectful, compassionate' officer

SHOT DEAD: PC Clarence Gilkes - TTPS

THE police service, in a press release on Monday, said it was mourning the death of PC Clarence Gilkes, whom the service described as a kind, respectful and compassionate office.

The service also extended condolences to Gilkes' family, friends and colleagues. He was shot in the neck last Friday during an exercise involving the Western Division Task Force.

The release said Gilkes enlisted in the police on February 10, 2011, and served with distinction for 11 years. He will be remembered by his colleagues in the Western Division Task Force as a kind, compassionate, approachable person, who was always supportive of his team. He was fondly referred to as the “lock-up man,” the release said, as he was exceptional at case file management and was well known for his diligence at the magistrates court, where several of his matters led to convictions.

Sgt Carmona recalled PC Gilkes as a dedicated and diligent officer, who, when all else failed, got the job done.

"He was usually the last man to leave office. Constable Gilkes was held in high esteem by his colleagues, who said he is irreplaceable," Carmnona said.

Gilkes was decribed as a family-oriented officer, who always spoke about his beloved nieces and nephews. He leaves to mourn his wife, brothers, and sisters.