Table tennis legend Dexter St Louis honoured in Martinique

Jeromaine St Louis, wife of late five-time Caribbean table tennis champion Dexter St Louis, with the 20th French Antilles Table Tennis Championships trophy, held in tribute of the former TT player. - Courtesy Rheann Chung

THE 20th French Antilles Table Tennis Championships was held in honour of legendary Trinidad and Tobago player, the late Dexter St Louis.

The tournament was held in Forte de France, Martinique over the Easter weekend.

St Louis’ widow Jeromaine, daughter Axelle and step-daughter, TT player Rheann Chung, were invited to be a part of the tournament/celebration by the Martinique Table Tennis League president Jean Michel Talba.

The trio left their home in France to visit the Caribbean island to pay tribute to the five-time Caribbean champion and TT’s only two-time table tennis Olympian.

Chung delivered remarks on behalf of the St Louis family and thanked the organisation for recognising the impact her step-father had on the development of table tennis there.

This particular tournament, she said, holds great sentimental and sporting value for the St Louis family.

“This has all the more value for me because it was at this same type of competition in 1992, 30 years ago, that Dexter won the individual (category) on this occasion.

“By winning this competition in front of the players of the France hopeful team, big favourites at the time, he was asked by the technical director Paul Trefeu, coach of this (France) team, to go and play in metropolitan France.

“We can say that thanks to this and to his talent of course, he has had a huge career in his life as a table tennis professional,” she said.

Chung thanked Talba for honouring the late St Louis at this occasion. The overall trophy was also named in St Louis' memory.

Chung added, “In his wake, he also sealed the future of his relatives, which means that today we have dual Trinidadian and French nationalities and speak the language of Molière correctly. My sister was also born in France.

“This memorial is therefore particularly important to me so that ‘Dex’ is not forgotten. Our family is particularly affected and greatly appreciates this initiative.

“I wish this event much success and hope that through it the players will have an opportunity to have a successful career like our late ‘Dex’.”