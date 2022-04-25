Spotlight Initiative donates to Victim and Witness Support Unit

Sanjin Soldatic, left, EU, Nikita Mohammed, Spotlight Initiative, Sharon Gomez-Cooper, TTPS, Aisha Price-Corbie, TTPS, Kirk Pierre, TTPS, Tonni-Ann Brodber, UN Women and Je’nille Maraj, UN Women. -

A life free from violence is a human right for everyone, regardless of sex, gender or race.

But the National Women’s Health Survey reveals one in three ever-partnered women in TT will experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

In recognition of the important role of the police Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU) as service providers for critical case management and psycho-social support for survivors of gender-based violence, the Spotlight Initiative team has given the unit critical ICT equipment worth nearly US$70,000 to strengthen its capacity.

A release said on April 5, representatives of the Spotlight Initiative, who included UN Women representative Tonni Brodber; acting ambassador of the European Union Sanjin Soldatić; UN Women planning and co-ordination specialist Je’nille Maraj; and Spotlight Programme co-ordinator Nikita Mohammed formally handed over this equipment.

It was accepted by ACP Sharon Gomez-Cooper, and VWSU manager Aisha Corbie. Also present were officers and managers within the VWSU and police frontline responders.

These tools will boost the capacity of the VWSU to provide remote psycho-social services to underserved and vulnerable populations, notably in rural areas, as well as to strengthen data systems to monitor and inform programmes.

This is one of several projects with the police under the Spotlight Initiative, which also includes the development and operationalisation of a professional competency framework to mainstream gender-responsive policing, GBV sensitisation and training for all frontline officers and the implementation of a court accompaniment programme to support survivors as they navigate the justice system.

Brodber said: “Gender-responsive policing is not only about individual opportunities to improve, it is also about well-equipped systems and institutions. It is our pleasure through the Spotlight Initiative to provide this essential equipment.”

Soldatić said: “The use of this equipment will strengthen the TTPS and build the capacity of VWSU to provide the much-needed data to inform policies and programmes in support of all those affected by family violence.

"We therefore extend congratulations to the Unit for its ongoing work and our appreciation, in anticipation, for the improved services that this equipment will facilitate.”

The Spotlight Initiative is a global multi-year initiative of the UN with generous support from the European Union. The aim is to end violence against all women and girls, through prevention strategies and strengthened multi-sectoral responses.

The programme is implemented through six interlocking pillars of action: policies and legislation; institutional capacity building; preven