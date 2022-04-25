Slain Debe woman’s funeral set for Wednesday

Sita Jagessar found chopped to death at her Clarkia drive, Wellington road, Debe home

Relatives gathered at the Debe home of Sita Jagessar on Sunday to spend the day together on what would have been her 63rd birthday.

Among them was the 13-year-old granddaughter who found her body last Tuesday at the family’s house at Clarkia Drive.

"She (the girl) is not doing too good. She was here with other relatives yesterday. She has not received counselling from anyone yet," a close relative said on Monday.

The autopsy was set for Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The family is planning to hold a funeral for the grandmother of five on Wednesday at a funeral home in San Fernando.

The relative did not give any further information.

On April 19, the form two student found her grandmother's body with a head wound on the floor between the front door and the living room.

The house had not been ransacked, and investigators do not have a motive for the murder. No one has been arrested.

WPC Massy of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.