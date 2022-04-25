Shomari Hector hospitalised with broken legs after car crash

Shomari Hector - THA

Newly-elected PNM Tobago Council public relations officer (PRO) Shomari Hector remains warded at the Scarborough General Hospital after he broke his legs in a car accident along Milford Road in Bon Accord.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas said the fire services received a call at around 6 am that a car had collided with a wall and steel gate near the St Francis Anglican Church.

“We responded and on arrival it was found that the driver of the car was Shomari Hector," Thomas said.

"Extrication exercise commenced and he was subsequently rescued from the wreckage. He was not able to communicate because of his psychological as well as physical condition. He was stabilised, made comfortable and transported to the Scarborough General Hospital.”

Hector was the lone occupant. Based on an eyewitness report, Thomas said the car was travelling west to east along the Milford Road, when he “apparently lost control, crossed the westbound lane and ran into the concrete structure and gate.”

He said investigations are ongoing.

Hector was one of 12 candidates unopposed in the PNM's internal elections on Sunday.

On Monday THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said he had no update on Hector's condition.