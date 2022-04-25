Sangre Grande man found murdered

A Sangre Grande man was found murdered on Sunday night in the area.

Police reported that Kevin Daniel of Buttercup Avenue, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, was found in an incomplete house at the side of the road when police responded to reports of shooting at North Eastern Settlement. Police said they arrived at about 11.10 pm

Daniel was a “known offender,” police said, and they believe his killing was gang-related.