Sagicor supports Life Centre
Sagicor joined the rest of the world in observing Autism Awareness Month in April. The regional financial services provider did this by financially supporting the Life Centre, a school based in Cascade that is dedicated to supporting children with autism, said a media release.
Paula Araujo-Wilson, Sagicor’s operations manager in employee benefits, presented a cheque to Life Centre’s programme coordinator Lillon Ryan-Dick on April 19.
The release said the school will utilise the funds to purchase sanitisers, cleaning supplies and outfit handwashing stations for the children’s return to school.
