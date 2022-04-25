Sagicor supports Life Centre

Paula Araujo-Wilson, left, Sagicor’s operations manager in employee benefits, presents a cheque to Life Centre’s programme coordinator Lillon Ryan-Dick. -

Sagicor joined the rest of the world in observing Autism Awareness Month in April. The regional financial services provider did this by financially supporting the Life Centre, a school based in Cascade that is dedicated to supporting children with autism, said a media release.

Paula Araujo-Wilson, Sagicor’s operations manager in employee benefits, presented a cheque to Life Centre’s programme coordinator Lillon Ryan-Dick on April 19.

The release said the school will utilise the funds to purchase sanitisers, cleaning supplies and outfit handwashing stations for the children’s return to school.