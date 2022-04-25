PNM Tobago chair wants to 'bring back the love'

New PNM chairman Learie Paul, left, at a function prior to the THA elections last December. FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID -

Chairman of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council Learie Paul is hoping to rebuild the love and trust within the party, after a new executive was elected on Sunday.

Paul, 59, unsuccessfully contested the Plymouth/Black Rock seat in the December 6, 2021, THA election.

In assuming the post, he succeeds Stanford Callender who resigned on December 9 after the party lost the election 14-1 to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

In an interview with Newsday on Monday, Paul said he is looking forward to the experience.

“I am humbled. It is a real humbling experience, also a very arduous task."

He added: “I am really tasked with the responsibility of really bringing back the love within the party and breaking down the barriers, to see how we can really come together as one.”

Paul outlined what his role in the party entailed.

“As chairman, I have to ensure and engage all the groups and all personnel so that we can fix from the ground up, build back relationships, show that love and concern so that once you do that, we would be on the way again. It is about making everybody feel important – we all have a role to play. We need to get everyone back involved and rebuild the group.”

He said regaining the trust of the population is important.

“We have to meet with the people, get them involved, tell them we’re sorry – trust is important. So I want to rebuild the trust of the ones we have lost and once we do that, I think we would get the trust of the people and fix those holes that are in the ship and make our party the best choice, because there is no other choice, we are the best choice.”

He said he has already hit the ground running.

“I am on the ground. I am meeting with people as we speak and even tomorrow, so we start now. I am meeting with the executive on Wednesday, so we definitely have started already.”

He also had a message to the PNM family.

“To all those persons who felt disenfranchised for whatever reason, I am saying now is the time to come back on board. You have someone who can listen to your concerns.

"As chairman, I intend to be fair to all but most of all, see how we can reunite, reignite the flame and love and make this party great again.”