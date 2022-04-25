New PNM Tobago Council executive elected

Ancil Dennis. File photo/David Reid

A new PNM Tobago Council executive has been elected.

The results were shared via social media on Sunday evening after internal elections were held on Sunday.

Ancil Dennis was elected unopposed as the party's new political leader.

Learie Paul beat Huey Cadette for the position of chairman. Charles Adams will serve as vice-chairman while Kamaria London is lady vice-chairman.

The other members of the executive include general secretary Akissi London, assistant general secretary Keston Williams, treasurer Maxslon Roberts, education officer Shomari Hector, elections officer Kurt Wilson, research officer Aisha Mc Knight, welfare officer Latoya Horsford, field officer Pete Gray, operations officer Ancil Thorne, labour relations officer Kenneth Thomas, youth officer Quincy Trim and social media officer Monique Perreira.