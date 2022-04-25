Moore nets treble as Defence Force whip Central FC

Reon Moore - ROGER JACOB

TRINIDAD and Tobago winger Reon Moore netted a treble as Defence Force whipped Central FC 4-0 on Saturday, at the Arima Velodrome, in the second of back-to-back matches in the fifth round of the Ascension Tournament (also known as Ascension Football League).

With that result, Defence Force are in fourth spot with 11 points, trailing leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (13), Cunupia FC and Police (12 apiece).

Moore got things going after two minutes of play, angling a right-footed effort to the left of goalkeeper Farqur Katibi, after he got a through-ball from central midfielder Justin Sadoo.

Striker Jamille Boatswain doubled Defence Force’s advantage in the eighth minute, slotting home from close range after excellent work down the left flank by Moore.

In the 13th, Moore netted the third goal for the Army-Coast Guard combination, heading home a corner from Jelani Felix.

Moore will complete his hat-trick in the 87th minute, with a right-footed blast to the right of Katibi, after a neat exchange between substitutes Kathon St Hillaire and Rivaldo Coryat.

In the earlier fixture at the Arima Velodrome, Real West Fort United defeated Central Soccer World 1-0.

On Sunday, at the Police Barracks in St James, hosts Police brushed aside the point-less Moruga FC 3-0.

Kadeem Hutchinson put the lawmen ahead in the 34th minute while, four minutes later, former TT attacker Jabari Mitchell drilled home a low shot, from the edge of the penalty area.

And, in the 81st minute, Kemron Purcell headed home a cross from Mitchell to secure Police’s fourth win of the season.

On Friday, in a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Arima, Cunupia FC breezed past AC Port of Spain 4-1 and Rangers pipped Deportivo Point Fortin 1-0.

Points Standings – 1.Rangers 13; 2.Cunupia FC, Police 12; 4.Defence Force 11; 5.Real West Fort United 7; 6.Deportivo Point Fortin 5; 7.Central Soccer World 4; 8.AC Port of Spain 3; 9.Central FC 2; 10.Moruga FC 0.