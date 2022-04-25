Michael Taylor contributes to Thunberg's Climate Book

Climate expert and scientist at UWI Prof Michael Taylor is a contributor to Greta Thunberg’s soon-to-be-published Climate Book.

Taylor, head of the Climate Studies Group at the Mona Campus and dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, was invited to submit a contribution on sea-level rise and small islands.

UWI said in a release that Taylor is a globally recognised climate expert, and has focused research for decades on regional climate modelling, caribbean climate variability and caribbean climate dynamics.

He has also consistently represented the Caribbean region at the global level on climate-change issues.

Thunberg’s Climate Book seeks to provide a “global overview of how the planet’s many crises connect.” At the launch of the book on March 31, she said the book is based on “current best available science – a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crises holistically.”

She added, “Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis, my hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises.”

Taylor joins over 100 contributors, among them, scientists, economists and novelists, to the book, which also features Thunberg’s climate activism experiences.

Commenting on his contribution to the publication, Taylor said he hopes it will help bring attention to how climate change is affecting the day-to-day lives of people in small island states.

Named Time Magazine's 2019 Person of the Year, Thunberg started her climate activism as a 15-year-old, mobilising young students globally in school strikes and Fridays for Future protests against the climate crisis, inspiring millions of young people globally to rally for action to save planet earth.

The Climate Book, published by Penguin. is Thunberg’s fourth publication, and represents her most comprehensive work to galvanise ideas and knowledge from experts to drive sustainable solutions. The book is scheduled to be published in October, with a US release planned for early 2023.