Lies, damn lies and statistics

Dinesh Rambally -

DINESH RAMBALLY

AS BRITISH former prime minister Benjamin Disraeli once famously quipped, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics. The phrase serves as a warning that we should not be too eager to accept statistics as trustworthy because there is a myriad of ways in which it can be manipulated to bolster weak arguments.

One such glaring recent example of such data-reaching was that employed by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to show support for his statement that “Trinidad and Tobago is not falling apart.” He used the Central Statistical Office’s (CSO) recent gross domestic product (GDP) data release to show there was economic growth by quoting a $5 billion increase in the country’s figures from the second quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of the same period.

Now what was interesting was that the growth of $5 billion, while more or less accurate (it was actually $5.6 billion according to the figures on the CSO website), was that it represented the increase in current price GDP rather than constant price GDP. This statistic was conveniently used to build his entire narrative of an economy that was seemingly well managed by his political party, the People’s National Movement (PNM).

GDP by definition is the monetary value of all final goods and services produced by an economy over a specific period of time (usually a year or a quarter). While GDP is collected at current or nominal prices, in order to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting (what economists term real GDP or constant price GDP), current price GDP has to be adjusted for price changes.

This is done to ascertain if the increase in value is due to a rise in output (because more is being produced) rather than an increase in prices. As a result, constant price GDP should be used instead as it is adjusted to take into account price changes so that it will be easy to tell if actual output is growing or even shrinking.

As stated by the CSO, constant price GDP increased by 8.9 per cent (a $3 billion increase) from $33.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to $36.6 billion in the third quarter of the same year. Again, while this seems feasible especially given the lockdown in the second quarter (which would have suppressed output), the quarterly data to my knowledge was not adjusted for seasonality (predictive fluctuations), rendering the data unreliable.

One problem that economists/statisticians face when analysing data is that because many data series exhibit movements that reoccur every year in the same month or quarter, it becomes difficult to interpret the underlying trend.

For example, retail sales usually rise in December because of the Christmas holiday. To determine the actual trend in sales from November to December in this case, the predictable Christmas run up from November to December has to be removed. Likewise, to understand what the CSO data is saying from the April to June quarter to the July to September quarter, the predictive fluctuations (seasonality) have to be removed.

Even if one tries to circumvent the issue of seasonality by comparing the quarterly data on a year-on-year basis (ie, July-Sept 2020 compared to July-Sept 2021), there is a vast discrepancy between the movement reported by the Central Bank of TT (CBTT) and that of the CSO.

According to the constant price GDP data on the CSO’s website, real GDP would have registered an 8.2 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. While this year-on-year comparison reduces the fluctuations and reveals a trend in the data, there is a notable difference between this figure and that reported by the CBTT through its Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity, which can be found on the data centre section of its website.

As reported by the CBTT, the Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity contracted by -3.1 per cent (year on year) from the third quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2021, which is very different from the expansion of 8.2 per cent as stated by the CSO.

While both the CSO and the CBTT use different methodologies (with the CSO being the official source of GDP statistics), there is no reasonable explanation why an index which is at least supposed to mirror the movement of the official GDP growth rate is going in an entirely different direction.

Since it is my belief that any message based on statistics should be subjected to lay scrutiny, it is imperative that the Governor of the Central Bank provides an explanation to the public as to why this major discrepancy exists if we are to give any credence to the statistics that the minister is using to buttress his message to the nation.

Dinesh Rambally is the MP for Chaguanas West