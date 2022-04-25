Keagan Simmons leads Central Sports into Premier I final

CENTRAL SPORTS advanced to next Sunday’s Premier League I final against Queen’s Park after defeating First Citizens Clarke Road United by 59 runs on Saturday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Central Sports posted 328 runs for the loss of five wickets after 50 overs courtesy a stellar knock of 105 (ten fours and two sixes) from Keagan Simmons. Clarke Road, although guided by knocks from Nicholas Sookdeosingh (57) and Dejourn Charles (56), could only get to 269/8 in their allotted overs.

Batting first, Central Sports’ Simmons and Aaron Alfred (74) put on 154 for the third wicket while former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons smashed an unbeaten 74, with four fours, eight sixes, to pile pressure on FC Clarke Road.

There were also useful contributions from West Indies Under-19 player Anderson Mahase (21) and Daniel Williams (20) lower down the order.

Topping the bowling for Clarke Road was Clevon Kalawan (2/64) while Ahkeel Mollon, Kerwyn Sirju Sirju, and Yannick Ottley all snagged one wicket each.

In their turn at the crease, half-centuries from Charles (six fours, one six) and Sookdeosingh (seven fours, one six) set a good pace for the Penal-based team early on.

Sirju Sirju (33 not out), Sean Siloch (31) and wicketkeeper Tariq Mohammed (28) also had fair contributions with the bat but it was not enough for Clarke Road to secure the eliminator win.

Central Sports’ main destroyer with the ball was Ricky Jaipaul (3/44) with good support from fellow left-arm spinner Mahase (2/29), while Ryan Austin, Jahran Alfred, and Imran Khan took one wicket each.

Meanwhile, in the Premiership II North eliminator, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, the home team’s third XI were soundly beaten by eight wickets by HKL Aranguez Sports Club, who will now meet Merryboys in the final.

Batting first, Queen's Park III were routed for a paltry 109 in 44.3 overs and HKL Aranguez SC strolled to victory reaching 110 for the loss of only two wickets in 30.4 overs.

Playing a big role was Leonardo Francis, who topscored with 42 (five fours, one six) in the run chase after he snatched three Parkites wickets for 25 runs in his ten overs.

Also adding to the demolition job was Ashmeer Mohammed (2/14) while Aamir Ali, Tristan Singh and Malcolm Ramlogan claimed one wicket apiece.

Francis and Ramlogan (30) put on 69 for the second wicket.

And, in the Premier II South eliminator, at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Caldrac registered an eight-wicket win against South Under-19s and will face Marchin Patriots in the final.

The Under-19s scored 223 all out in 49.1 overs with contributions from captain Andrew Rambaran (39), Ronillster Perreira (38), Orlando James (32), Joshua Davis (31) and Justin Jagessar (24).

But despite losing their first wicket without a run on the board, Caldrac recovered from the early setback through opening batsman Gabriel Blackwell, who just missed out on a century, striking 92 (eight fours, one six).

Nathaniel McDavid also plundered six boundaries and three sixes in an undefeated 80 while Quin Ci Babel hit 41 (five fours, one six) to make light work of the U-19 total.

Caldrac’s bowling was spearheaded by Anthony Marchan (2/17), Avinash Mahabirsingh (2/23), Jevon George (2/29) and McDavid (2/34).