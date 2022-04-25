Extreme Measures, Mobil Outlaw too fast at regatta

Extreme Measures in action in the 70mph class at the third regatta hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association in the Gulf of Paria on Sunday. - Ronald Daniel

EXTREME Measures were among the dominant boats in the third National Championship Regatta held by the TT Powerboat Association in the Gulf of Paria, along the west coast, on Sunday.

National points leader Extreme Measures won all four of their races in the 70 mile per hour (mph) F class. Ketch This, the other boat in the category, did not compete in the last two races.

Motul Monster was the lone entrant in two races in the 130 mph A class.

In the 80 mph E class, Mobil Outlaw was too fast for Tobago boat Blue Ice in all four races.

The 60 mph G class featured Timeless, John Wick and Infusion IV. It was competitive, but Timeless emerged victorious overall.