CIBC presents Mansoor scholarship funds to new Bishop of Barbados

Roman Catholic Bishop of Bridgetown, Bishop Neil Scantlebury, accepts this year’s scholarship funds from Director of Corporate Communications and Trustee of the bank’s charitable foundation, Debra King while Principal of the school Sister Mercy, and the school’s head Boy, Amali Marshall, and Head Girl, Rauica Ashwanuath look on. -

When former executive chairman of CIBC FirstCaribbean Michael Mansoor died in 2014, the bank he helped found in 2002 and led until his retirement in 2013 wanted to do something meaningful to keep his memory alive.

In 2014, at a memorial service, the bank announced it would commit a minimum of Bds$200,000 – $20,000 a year for an initial ten years – for scholarships to children at the St Patrick’s Catholic School in Barbados, which was extended to the St Francis School for Boys a few years late, said a media release.

In making this year’s presentation of funds to the new RC Bishop of Bridgetown, Neil Scantlebury, director of corporate communications and trustee of the bank’s charitable foundation, Debra King, spoke of Mansoor’s contribution to the bank and to the development of his native TT and the Caribbean in general. She noted that he spoke often of the value of a good education and of his gratitude for the quality of his own primary and secondary education, which gave him his start in life.

The release said Mansoor excelled academically at Barataria RC Boys', a school run by the Catholic church, after which he was awarded a college exhibition to St Mary’s College, Port of Spain. He won an island scholarship in 1966. He then studied in Canada, receiving the Chartered Accountant designation in 1972, and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 1974, and placed on the dean's honour list.

Mansoor distinguished himself academically, and in the business, publishing, accounting and finally the financial services sector, before retiring in 2013.

He also served as chairman of the Campus Council of the St Augustine Campus of UWI. In 2012, he was made an honorary doctor of laws.

Mansoor served as executive chairman of CIBC FirstCaribbean from its inception in October 2002 to his retirement in December 2013, after which he continued to serve on the company’s board. He was also chair of the bank’s charitable foundation, established when the bank was formed in October 2002. He was previously president and CEO of CIBC West Indies Holdings, the release said.

Also present to receive the funds were principal of the St Patrick's RC School, Sister Mercy, and the school’s head boy, Amali Marshall, and head girl, Rauica Ashwanuath.