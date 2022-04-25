Alexis, Mohammed advance in East Classified tennis

REINA ALEXIS (Anglez) and Rhonda Mohammed (UWI) advanced to the East Classified Tournament women’s singles second division semi-finals when action continued on Saturday.

At the St Augustine Recreation Club, Alexis fought hard to win the opening quarter-final set 7-5. She however, dominated the second set 6-2 and secured her spot in the semis.

Similarly, Mohammed cruised past Anglez’ Laura-Li De Gannes 6-2, 6-0 to also book her semi-final berth.

In the lone women’s division one quarter-final, Chetwynd’s Farrah Chautilal defeated Anglez’ Jade Ali 6-2, 6-0.

Additionally, in the men’s singles division one round of 16, top seed Nabeel Mohamed (UWI) bettered Farid Youssef (St Augustine Club) 6-3, 6-2; second seed Keshan Moonasar (Chetwynd) beat Richard McLetchie (Anglez) 6-4, 6-3 and third ranked Richard Chung (Chetwynd) had a 6-3, 3-0 (retired) scoreline against Orville Adams (Arima Tennis Masters).

Anglez’ Luca Shamsi drubbed St Augustine Club’s Gianluc Robinson 6-1, 6-0 while Krystian Valentine (Chetwynd) ousted Alex Chin (Total Tennis) 6-2, 6-3.

OTHER RESULTS –

Men Singles Division II: Winston John (Arima Tennis Masters) def. Daniel Rahaman (Total Tennis) 0-6, 7-6(4), 10-7; Stefon Ramsingh (Chetwynd) def. Frank Ramudit (St Augustine) 6-4, 6-1; Akiel Bonair (UWI) def. Deron Dumas (Total Tennis) 6-4, 6-1; Askia Richards (Chetwynd) def. Robert Martinez (Total Tennis) 6-0, 6-1.

Men Singles Division III: Kyode Williams (Arima Tennis Masters) def. Kes McKenzie (Anglez) 4-0, 4-0; Darian Tanwing (Anglez) def. Dominic Edwards (UWI) 4-0, 4-2.