204 covid19 cases, one new death

Image courtesy CDC

There are 204 additional covid19 cases as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update.

These cases were from samples taken between April 21 to April 23.

The update reported that the additional covid19 cases brought the total number of active positive cases to 6,916.

In the update it was also reported that there was only one covid19 related death, bringing the total number of covid related deaths to 3,813.

The update reported the death was an elderly woman with multiple comorbidities.

It was also reported that 710,965 people were fully vaccinated while 689,035 people were given a first dose or no dose.

There were also 149,818 booster doses administered.

As of Sunday afternoon 133,834 people recovered from covid19 while 12 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 218 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

The update also reported that 158 patients were warded at the hospital with no patients in step down facilities and 6,727 people in home self-isolation.