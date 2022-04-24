Woodley hat-trick hands Cunupia FC victory in Ascension League

Kevon ‘Showtime’ Woodley -

KEVON “Showtime” Woodley scored his second hat-trick of the tournament to lead his team Cunupia FC to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over AC Port of Spain in round five of the Ascension Football tournament played at the La Horquetta Ground, on Friday.

The red-hot “Showtime” dazzled his opponents for the entirety of the match with his first goal coming in the 19th minute from an unmarked header after a smart Kwasi Allen chip inside the box.

Woodley doubled the lead in the 38th minute after running on to a pass from former national midfielder Keon Daniel and letting loose a ferocious strike near post giving goalkeeper Regaleo Holder no chance.

AC`s midfielder Che Benny made the game interesting as he scored from a streaky free kick that somehow found the back of the net in the 54th minute to cut Cunupia’s lead in half.

Throughout the second half AC went searching for that elusive equalizer but the tournament`s leading scorer Woodley put the game to rest in the 84th when he volleyed home his third goal of the encounter and his ninth of the season. To rub salt in the wound of AC POS, Josiah Daniel tapped in his team`s fourth goal in stoppage time giving his namesake Keon Daniel his second assist of the night whilst sealing the 4-1 victory.

The home crowd of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers grew accustomed to celebrating multiple goals on a Friday from their team, but the matchup against Deportivo Point Fortin was keenly contested.

It took one moment of brilliance from Rangers striker Kadeem Corbin on the hour mark to separate the teams. Corbin was first to react from a failed defensive clearance and he slapped it past national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip for the lone goal and a 1-0 win for Rangers.

Rangers lead the standings with 13 points, followed by Cunupia with 12. On Saturday, Central Soccer World played Real West Fort Utd at 5 pm at Arima Velodrome. At the same venue from 7 pm, Defence Force tackled Central FC.

On Sunday, Moruga FC will face Police FC at the St James Police Barracks, from 5 pm. A victory by at least three goals for Police FC will see the unit move ahead of Cunupia in the standings.