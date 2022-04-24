What will police teach children?

In 15 schools, incidents of violence have reached such a pitch that the Ministry of Education has directed community police to establish a presence in these institutions of learning.

By the Education Ministry's own admission, the situation at these schools has exceeded the capacity of school social workers and guidance councillors to manage.

Out of 16 schools deemed high-risk by the ministry, seven were said to demonstrate all the identified risk factors, which include a high percentage of students who scored less than 30 per cent in the SEA, consistently low pass levels in CSEC, and high indiscipline and absenteeism.

The ultimate sanction available to principals is suspension, which, for the most hardened perpetrators, is reportedly now a “badge of honour.”

That's an indifference to education as a factor in their future, which doesn’t bode well for children who are expected to eventually participate in civil society.

It's not a new problem.

In October 2017, former La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre accused the UNC – after a bullying incident at Siparia West Secondary School –­ of removing corporal punishment but offering no replacement disciplinary measure.

It was welcome when the Prime Minister emphasised on Thursday that there is no question of a return to the outmoded and ineffectual or overtly counterproductive practice of corporal punishment. But Dr Rowley offered no indication that the government was considering remediation and engagement as an alternative to punitive measures.

In Parliament on Wednesday, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said the ministry is creating a new “national school infraction rubric” that will target violence in schools.

These deliberations, under way since February, are the responsibility of a team described as multidisciplinary and composed of at least two psychologists and the head of MILAT. Let’s hope this effort goes beyond coming up with a new, grandiose set of words, but no action.

At a 2019 joint select committee meeting on social services in 2019, the punctuality and attendance of teachers came into question. TTUTA's president pointed out that the Student Support Services Division was understaffed, with guidance counsellors sometimes overburdened to the point of absurdity.

Schools are made of individual students, often acting in like-minded groups and managed by teachers of uneven capacities.

The Education Ministry would have been aware of problems at these schools before they were fully reopened and the need to address them.

Were children there monitored for performance, attendance and class engagement during the two years of lockdown?

Was there a strategy to address socialisation issues in all schools for children meeting in person after two years, some for the first time?

Any improvement will not come from punishment but from effective social and educational interventions that marshal teachers, parents and the Education Ministry to guide, engage and inspire children who need not punishment, but help that they have not been getting.