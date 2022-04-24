Trinidad and Tobago U17s fall 5-1 to Panama in Concacaf Women’s Championships

TT Under-17 women’s assistant coach Dernelle Mascall (C),speaks with some of her players ahead of their opening match of the Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship against Panama in Santo Domingo, on Saturday. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-17 football team lost 5-1 to Panama in their opening match of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship at Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Saturday.

TT could not match the speed of Panama and were pinned in their half for the majority of the match.

Panama were not shy to shoot from outside the 18-yard box throughout the contest.

Panama attacked the TT goal from the opening whistle and were eventually rewarded in the 21st minute as Delineth Rivera’s 30-yard effort beat the TT goalkeeper.

In the 27th minute, Sherline King of Panama attempted a shot from outside the box, but this time it could only find the side netting.

Panama continued to dominate the action and doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute.

TT defender Makeba Morang failed to clear the ball properly and could only find Daniela Hincapie who converted from 12 yards out.

As the first half came to a close, Hincapie made it 3-0 for Panama in the 41st minute.

After a cross from the left side, Hincapie chested the ball into the goal. The TT goalkeeper came off her line to gather the ball, but Hincapie got to the ball first.

Panama were cruising at halftime 3-0.

TT got something to smile about when Breanna Smith found the back of the net.

Panama gave the ball away and Smith collected the ball 30 yards from goal and showed awareness to see goalkeeper Yurisel Ortega off her line. It was a brilliant execution by the TT striker.

Panama restored their three-goal cushion when Hincapie completed her hat-trick. She received a through ball and toe-poked the ball into the net from ten yards out.

TT continued to be on the back foot for the remainder of the match as Panama kept the intensity.

Panama capped off the scoring with a goal in stoppage time.

Panama ended the match with 35 shots compared to just one by TT. In terms of possession, TT only had the ball 26 per cent of the time.

TT will have to rebound quickly as they face Nicaragua on Monday, from 4 pm.

TT will battle Mexico on Wednesday, from 7 pm in their final match in Group C.

The top three teams in the 20-team tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The World Cup will be held from October 11-30.