Trinidad and Tobago cyclists eliminated in round one of Nations Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul - UCI

IT was a disappointing start for Trinidad and Tobago cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne, at the 2022 Tissot International Cycling Union Track Nations Cup, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Both cyclists failed to advance past the first round in the men’s keirin.

In heat one of round one, Browne finished fourth and did not advance. Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won the heat in 10.141 seconds. Only the top rider in each heat qualified for the second round.

Paul did not finish heat four in a race which Australian Thomas Cornish won in 10.414.

Both Browne and Paul had another chance to advance to round two by competing in the round one repechage.

Again it was not meant to be for the TT cyclists as both Browne and Paul did not progress.

In heat two, Paul was third in a race won by Rayan Helal of France.

Browne was third in heat three in another race won by a Frenchman as on this occasion Melvin Landerneau emerged victoriously.

Lavreysen went on to win gold in the final in 9.786.

The TT cyclists will compete in the men’s sprint event from 4 am TT time, on Sunday.