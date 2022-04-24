Private collection for sale at 101 Art Gallery

.James L Wildman - Queens Park, Port of Spain -

The sale of the Private Collection of a Distinguished Gentleman and Other Properties will run at the 101 Art Gallery, 84 Woodford Street in Newtown, Port of Spain, from April 30-May 7.

The exhibition will feature works by Michel Jean Cazabon and other notable artists such as Boscoe and Geoffrey Holder, Carlisle Chang, and Ken Morris, along with Agostino Brunias, James Lushington Wildman, Pat Bishop and Lisa O’Connor, a media release said.

On the Cazabon pieces, it said: "Amidst Port of Spain’s second major land reclamation project, during the 1840s and 1850s, which further extended Trinidad’s main city into the Gulf of Paria, one of its famous landmarks, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, was into the final phase of its development, with the total construction timeframe lasting from 1816-1851. At one point, it pretty much stood on the shoreline: the beach was about 200 metres away and – apparently as if to maintain the coastal vibe, there was later a tall palm tree standing practically at the entrance to the cathedral."

The release said the building features in two watercolour paintings by Michel Jean Cazabon, Catholic Cathedral, Port of Spain (in detail and up close) and Shipping off Port of Spain (from a distance, from out in the gulf).

Cazabon's Maracas Waterfall, one of his stunning and detailed landscapes, is also included,

There will be almost 200 items at the exhibit, these are works that were once part of private spaces and are now on public showing and available for purchase, said the release.

The official opening is on April 30 and May 1, with opening hours from 10 am-4 pm on both the Saturday and Sunday. Daily times during the rest of the event will be from 12-6 pm up to the final day, May 7.

For further information e-mail marknpereira@gmail.com or visit Facebook, Instagram or 101artgallery.com