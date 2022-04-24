PNM PRO candidate Shomari Hector stable after car accident

FILE PHOTO: Shomari Hector shows his finger after voting in the THA elections in January last year. -

People's National Movement (PNM) PRO candidate Shomari Hector was involved in a car accident along Milford Road, Bon Accord, Tobago, on Sunday morning.

Hector is one of 12 candidates unopposed in the party’s internal election on Sunday. It is unclear whether he was able to vote prior to the accident. Polls opened at 8am and end at 6pm.

Details are sketchy but Hector is said to be in a stable condition at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Commenting on the incident around 11.30 am on Sunday, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said, “At this point in time the information is quite sketchy but what we understand is that Mr Hector...would have been in an accident this morning.

“At this time, we are told that his situation is stable and we thank Almighty God for that and we continue to pray for his speedy recovery and we wish him well going forward.

“We hope that whatever injuries he would have sustained are not too critical and that he can recover quickly, speedily and we will continue to give him the support as a party and just as human beings going forward, to ensure that he is back on his feet and ready to go again.”

Hector did not get the nod of the PNM’s screening committee to contest the Bethel/New Grange seat for the December 6, 2021, THA election, which the party lost 14-1.