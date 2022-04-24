Please diversify Tobago's movie menu

Imagine having a large, private, fully air-conditioned, plush-seated movie theatre at one’s disposal – to view films alone or with a few friends, while having drinks, popcorn and other snacks.

Especially these days, as many people avoid gathering in enclosed spaces, an added benefit to the private cinema experience is that, with the capacity of a few hundred seats, you and your two, five or ten friends can "social distance" at your hearts’ content.

To enjoy this privilege in Tobago, one does not have to be a multimillionaire; simply have a liking for independent, alternative, foreign or locally-produced feature films. If this is your preference, for the price of a regular local multiplex cinema ticket, you are guaranteed a theatre all to yourself and/or a few friends at the Tobago branch of MovieTowne – the island's only cinema.

I say this from experience, having mostly viewed films in the company of a handful of other people. On those occasions, the screened films did not fall into the children’s cartoon, action blockbuster, horror or Marvel superhero categories. In Tobago, the latter genres generally draw the masses and have the popcorn machine on overdrive.

This is not a criticism of those who enjoy those kinds of films. We all have our preferences.

It is, however, a precursor to the suggestion that one cinema in MovieTowne Tobago is reserved exclusively for local and foreign feature films that are considered alternatives to the mainstream.

Recently the movie HERO: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr Ulric Cross was screened at MovieTowne, Trinidad. Directed by Frances-Anne Solomon, produced by Lisa Wickham and starring Nickolai Salcedo, the film covers the life of the late Ulric Cross, who, according to Wikipedia, was "a Trinidadian jurist, diplomat and Royal Air Force (RAF) navigator, recognised as possibly the most decorated West Indian of World War II. He is credited with helping to prevent some 200 bombers from being shot down in a raid over Germany in 1943.”

Several people I know who live in Tobago (myself included), had an interest in seeing the film, either because we knew Ulric (eg he was the father of my friend Nicola), are interested in internationally-acclaimed films with local content (production, cast or otherwise), have an interest in history (especially when someone from TT is involved) and/or simply want to enjoy and learn from a well-produced docudrama.

HERO played at MovieTowne (Port of Spain) for a week, until April 13, but never made it to the Tobago branch. During the Easter holidays, despite increased inter-island flights to accommodate Trini leisure-seekers, any Tobago-based person considering flying to Trinidad to view the film would have done so at their own risk – possibly having to get back home on standby, if unable to wait for the "next available seat X days from now."

Also to be screened at MovieTowne (PoS and San Fernando) from April 25-May 5 is She Paradise, the first feature film by young Trinidadian director Maya Cozier – another film that does not look like it will make its way to MovieTowne’s Tobago branch.

Referred to in a New York Times review as a "coming of age through soca" and in an LA Times review as "A 'soca' dancer pursues her dream," one would imagine that She Paradise could be of interest to people in Tobago, especially youths who might be attracted to the film's premise – a TT teenager living in poverty joins a dance group, hoping to make money and escape the impoverished life she endures under her grandfather.

Young Tobagonians who dream of being filmmakers might be inspired by the fact that local filmmakers' works are being featured on "big screens," reviewed by global publications and are available for rent or purchase on popular streaming services.

With money-making as a priority, why would MovieTowne generally screen films potentially attractive to only a handful of patrons? However, is it accurate to assume that the average person in Tobago wants to see only cartoons and action movies...or that everyone on the island who favours alternative films will fly to Trinidad or wait until certain films are available online?

Then again...why wait on MovieTowne to provide Tobago with an ongoing menu of thought-provoking, interesting, alternative, inspiring local and foreign films? This perceived limitation presents an opportunity for some enterprising person to open a charming independent two-screen movie theatre...with one intimate indoor screen and an outdoor one with connecting cafe/bar for under-the-stars viewing experiences. Tickets may sell out as quickly as CAL's.