Morris urges young Tobagonians to join PNM

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris on his way to Bishop's High School to vote in Sunday's PNM internal elections. -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has called young Tobagonians to join the People’s National Movement (PNM) to assist in developing the island.

Morris, who won the PNM’s only seat (Darrel Spring/Whim) in the December 6, 2021, THA election, made the call on Sunday after voting at the Bishop’s High School in the party’s internal executive election.

“I am calling young Tobagonians who are interested in the development of Tobago, interested in politics being done differently, politics being done in the best interest of all Tobagonians, let us come forward and let us ensure, because the People’s National Movement is the most organised vehicle through which we can really achieve that kind of change and development in Tobago,” he told reporters.

“So, I am calling on young persons, in particular, to come forward and let us be that change that we all want to see in Tobago and lead this renaissance of the People’s National Movement.”

Morris, whom many felt would have contested the position of political leader, said in a statement last month he did not feel he is ready to lead the party at this time.

In the statement, he also said he was not interested in contesting any other position on the executive.

On Sunday, Morris noted that 12 positions, including that of political leader, were being contested unopposed. He said this was not because of lack of interest.

“I think it is the party recognising that the persons who would have come forward are quite capable and we now need to really rally around these persons and give support so rather than have that set of contention which, in itself, can lead to factions within the party, we now have an opportunity to rally behind this team and start the rebuilding process.”

He said the internal election was critical to the PNM moving forward.

“The election is very significant because we all acknowledged what would have happened during the last election. We got an overwhelming rejection from the Tobago electorate and it means that we have to do the introspection as a party, we have to do the building and we have to give Tobago a new and alternative option going forward.”

Morris said the PNM will rebound from its crushing defeat in the THA election.

“This is not the first time the PNM has had that kind of rejection. In 1986, during the Patrick Manning era, the PNM would have lost 33-3 and then we would have done the work, we would have done the reconnecting with the people and we were able to rebound and win the next general election when that time was called. So, this is not an unfamiliar position to the PNM. In fact, we are even more knowledgeable. We have a lot more resources and good talent available to the party.”