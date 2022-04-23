TT stressed out

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

UP UNTIL now, it has been assumed that the easing of covid19 restrictions and the reopening of the economy would relieve most of the stress experienced by citizens over the last two years.

But recent occurrences suggest the opposite is true. If anything, it seems the return to pre-pandemic conditions has laid bare the true depth of mental anguish being experienced by communities as a result of the dramatic changes that have been wrought around us, first by the pandemic and now by a rapidly changing economic and political world.

Going back to school this week was, for many students, a source of joy. The experts have long told us what seems obvious: students learn best in a physical classroom. Moreover, the chance to socialise with other students is integral to their development in ways not captured by formal curriculums.

But the return to in-person learning has also been accompanied by deep concern over violence among students, much of which is routinely captured by smartphones and mobile devices, then circulated online.

School violence is a longstanding issue in this country. It did not develop overnight. The cynical might even suggest the issue, as well as the related debate about corporal punishment, is a “dead cat,” that is, a distraction from other woes facing us at this time.

What is certain is that if children are acting out, so too are adults.

Crime is on the rise. Poor policing and economic factors play key roles in this.

But perhaps the most important element in any situation in which a crime of passion occurs is stress.

Both the current spike in crime and the mushrooming of violence in the corridors of schools suggest the country is stressed out. Elsewhere, at workplaces where adults have been asked to return to the office after working from home for so long, tensions are plentiful.

The Prime Minister’s plea on Thursday for people to seek help to deal with their mental-health issues is one all should heed.

Dealing with mental-health issues in a country as a small as TT has always been a challenge. Because we are a close-knit society, many people do not feel safe letting their guard down and confiding their innermost thoughts and feelings to someone else, even within the professional setting of a counsellor’s office.

There has been a slow de-stigmatisation of mental-health issues over the past few years. More people are aware of the impact of depression, anxiety and trauma. But are there enough resources available, including education, so that people can look out for warning signs?

The Prime Minister would like more people to seek help. But for too many people, even simply acknowledging they have such a problem remains the hardest thing to do. The result is all around us.