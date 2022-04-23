Trinidad and Tobago is not ‘violent by nature’

THE EDITOR: All people can have violence within them. It is not true that TT is "violent by nature."

Take gun violence, it has it own unique characteristics, since, in the first place, the weapons are being accessed by those who end up using them.

If the policy is "one shot one kill," dooming perpetrators who are at the same time witnesses, there will be no progress in stemming the flow of weapons.

Those in the supply chain will know how easy it is to get away with it and reap those kinds of profits. The society will devolve into cynicism, exploitation, fatalism: "the violent always get what was coming to them."

Making sweeping categorical identification is usually not a good thing. It restricts (1) understanding, (2) the comprehending of solutions, (3) their discovery and (4) the cogent handling of them.

We have to keep our vision of people's basic goodness, in the difficulties, mishaps, maladroits, conflicts, messes – in the light of the common good and of their own redemptive individuality.

If we do not it will negatively affect how we process it, and if we are in government we would severely constrict our scope of action, patriotic spirit and own goodness.

People have many defects, including things like clumsiness, being accident prone, ignorance, cupidity, meanness, etc. Therefore, rather, admit where we need to improve so that the horizons can begin to open up upon real hope.

E GALY

via e-mail