Tobago records 48 new cases, one covid death

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 264 after a fully vaccinated person died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago has 333 active covid19 cases and 48 new cases.

It said nine people are currently hospitalised, all of whom are unvaccinated.

The division said to date, Tobago has 7,865 recovered patients.