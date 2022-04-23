Sangre Grande Hospital plants trees on Earth Day

Nine manila trees were planted at the Sangre Grande hospital to commemorate Earth Day on April 22.

A statement from the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) said, “Under the theme Only One Earth, acting medical director of the Sangre Grande hospital Rajiv Bhagaloo, founder of NGO EarthMedic James Hospedales and committee members came together to plant trees to restore the beauty of our planet."

Recognising that health is everybody’s business, the release said, a "multidisciplinary team comprising clinical, clerical, auxiliary and specialist services" was set up to drive the "Healthy Hospital Initiative."

The trees were said to have been planted at strategic locations at the hospital "to create a natural calming environment that will assist in improving mental health and wellbeing for staff as well as clients who visit the facility.”

Bhagaloo said, “The initiative fits well with the vision of the ERHA to continually improve the quality of life of clients through the promotion of wellness by partnering with all stakeholders to deliver accessible quality healthcare that is focused on the needs of the population.”

Hospedales said, “We are pleased to nurture the culture of greening through the planting and development of seed boxes around the hospital. We hope that the Sangre Grande Hospital will be a model hospital for establishing a greener and more health-promoting environment.”

Also present were members of the management team and the Healthy Hospital Committee.