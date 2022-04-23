Pollard still has a lot of cricket in him

Kieron Pollard -

THE EDITOR: When Kieron Pollard walks to the wicket there is excitement in the air for he is one of the most feared T20 batsmen in the world. I believe he has a lot of cricket in him and can still contribute tremendously to West Indies cricket in both the T20 and the ODI formats. I am saddened to see him retiring now but we must respect his decision.

Over the years I have observed Pollard’s dedication, passion, commitment and love for the sport, showing himself as a strong leader and approaching each game with a winning and fearless attitude. My most memorable moment is when he struck six sixes in a T20 match.

Over the years he has mentored and advised many of our young upcoming stars, some now playing on the world circuit. They are better for the input of Pollard in their life. I still have hope that Pollard would decide to return to the game. I am sure that the door is still open, at least for the upcoming world T20 competition. It could be a last hurrah for a champion cricketer from sweet TT.

I say a big thank you to Pollard and maybe like me thousands of cricket fan worldwide still hope he reconsiders his decision.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail