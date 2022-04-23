Masqueraders, Flamingoes to meet in Under-19 cricket final

Verran Batchu of Masqueraders, right, collects the man of the match award in the second round fixture of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup cricket tournament from Parasram Singh, third vice-president of the TT Cricket Board. - TTCB

VERRAN Batchu and Avalon Changoor starred with bat and ball respectively as Masqueraders ended the preliminary phase of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cricket Cup with a perfect three wins in as many matches.

Masqueraders defeated Scarlet Ibis by 90 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Friday.

Batchu struck 115 off 110 deliveries to propel Masqueraders to an impressive 288/9 in 50 overs. His knock included 12 fours and one six. Captain Andrew Rambaran was also in solid form cracking 48.

Bowling for Scarlet Ibis, Ronnilster Perreira tried to limit the Masqueraders batsmen with 3/44 in ten overs.

Amraav Kistow and Ravindra Ramlal grabbed 2/43 and 2/66 respectively in their ten overs.

Changoor ensured Masqueraders pulled off a comfortable victory by grabbing 5/25 in nine overs and Calvin Loubon took 2/21 in three overs. Scarlet Ibis could only muster 198 in 40 overs.

Scarlet Ibis trio Khaleem Mohammed, Justin Jagessar and Romario King all showed their quality at the crease, but it was not enough.

Mohammed hit 58 off 87 balls, Jagessar cracked 51 off 66 and King made 45 off 45.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Flamingoes edged Hummingbirds by four runs to book a place in the final against Masqueraders.

Flamingoes posted 191 in 45.5 overs, before bowling out Hummingbirds for 187 in 43 overs. Both teams entered the match with identical records making it a virtual semifinal.

The final is carded for Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

SUMMARISED SCORES

MASQUERADERS 288/9 (50 overs) – Verran Batchu 115, Andrew Rambaran 48; Ronnilster Perreira 3/44, Amraav Kistow 2/43, Ravindra Ramlal 2/66 vs SCARLET IBIS 198 (40 overs) – Khaleem Mohammed 58, Justin Jagessar 51, Romario King 45; Avalon Changoor 5/25, Calvin Loubon 2/21. Masqueraders won by 90 runs.

FLAMINGOES 191 (45.5 overs) – Samir Saroop 41, Raul Ali 40; Vasant Singh 5/18, Jacen Agard 2/34 vs HUMMINGBIRDS 187 (43 overs) – Zachary Siewah 47, Ravi Sankar 35, Fareez Ali 35; Jordon Mohammed 3/29, Nickyle Jalim 3/47, Alexander Chase 2/36. Flamingoes won by four runs.