Danclar appointed ITF representative for World Seniors

TENNIS ASSOCIATION of Trinidad and Tobago (TennisTT) stakeholder Jermille Danclar has been appointed as International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) representative at the 2022 ITF Seniors World Championships.

Danclar left Trinidad on Wednesday for this event which served off on Friday and runs until May 7 in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

A statement issued by TennisTT on Tuesday said that the association is elated that ITF selected Danclar to manage one of its flagship tournaments.

“Danclar’s selection was based on his recent and successful re–appointment (January 2022) to the ITF seniors committee for a second term.”

At the tourney, Danclar will lend support to the 60-85 super-seniors team championships, 60-90 super-seniors individual championships, and/or seniors 50-60 team championships and will collaborate with other ITF senior committee members through the process.

Danclar has previously served as TennisTT’s president and secretary over the period 2011-2013 and 2015-2021 respectively.

He recently returned to Trinidad after accepting an ITF scholarship to pursue a Masters of Sport Administration at the Russian International Olympic University.

TennisTT’s statement added, “The association looks forward to exceptional representation by Danclar as he travels to Florida and takes the opportunity to extend best wishes for successful tournaments.”