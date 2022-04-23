Bishop’s art on display at 101 Art Gallery

The Sun Shines Every Day -

She was best known as a musical director and singer, so it’s sometimes overlooked that Pat Bishop, a multi-talented artist, also made her name as a painter.

She specialised in both music and painting in her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at King’s College, Durham University in England.

In 1961 she exhibited some of her early art in a group show with Jackie Hinkson and Peter Minshall.

She was later credited with creating the Charlie character that served as the notable face of the Solid Waste Management Company’s anti-littering campaign, and she also came up with a series of miniatures, All the way to Caliban’s Island, inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Bishop’s musical career took off after she began arranging, particularly for steelbands, even as she branched out into other genres.

But her paintings, also in various styles, endure and there will be examples on display in the Sale of the Private Collection of a Distinguished Gentleman and Other Properties, to be hosted at the 101 Art Gallery in Newtown from April 30-May 7.

Bishop’s pieces on show include The Keys to the Keys – a mixed-media piece on ply effort – plus The Appearance of the Wheel (acrylic on canvas), The Sun Shines Every Day (acrylic on paper), The Time has Come (mixed media on canvas), Another Kind of Trap/A Beach Bag (acrylic on paper) and an untitled mixed media creation.

A release from the gallery said there will be close to 200 other works from masters such as Michel Jean Cazabon, Carlisle Chang, the Holder brothers (Boscoe and Geoffrey) and Ken Morris. There will also be noteworthy works by Agostino Brunias, James Wildman, MP Alladin and Lisa O’Connor. The works have been sourced from private ownership and are now available for purchase.

The show officially opens on both April 30 and May 1, from 10 am-4 pm each day, with opening times switching to 12 noon-6 pm during the remainder of the event.

For further information, please check out the 101 Art Gallery’s website (101artgallery.com), Instagram (Instagram.com/101ArtGalleryTT) and Facebook (Fb.com/101art) pages or e-mail Mark Pereira at marknpereira@gmail.com