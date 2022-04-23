6 homeless after fire at Military Museum

SIX people were left homeless on Saturday when a fire at the rear of the display building at the Military Museum in Chaguaramas was destroyed.

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo told Sunday Newsday that structural work was being done on the building adjacent to the museum and it was believed that a spark was the cause.

He said the fire started around 1.12 pm and officers from Chaguaramas, Wrightson Road and Four Roads fire stations responded.

“Initial reports received says that the fire was on the adjacent building where some hot works were being carried out by contractors. While they were doing that work some of the sparks ignited the combustible material at the side of the wall which may have caused the fire. But that is subject to confirmation by the investigators.

“No injuries were reported however we had six people displaced. It was a big fire.”

He said the fire was contained in the building which houses historical items in storage and did not spread into the museum.

An update on the museum's Facebook page said, “The main museum building and artifacts are safe. The fire destroyed the structure to rear of the display building. Further updates will be posted. Thank you all for your concern and well wishes.”

The estimated cost of damage has yet to be determined.