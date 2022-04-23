475 new covid19 cases, one more death

The number of new covid19 cases has increased to 475, according to the Ministry of Health in its Saturday 4 pm update.

It said the new cases were from samples taken between April 20 and 22 bringing the total number of cases since 2020 to 144,359. To date, 133,604 patients have recovered from the virus.

A middle-aged woman with multiple comorbidities was the latest person to succumb to the virus. The total number of covid19 deaths is 3,812.

The total number of active cases is 6,943, with 6,766 people in home isolation and 147 in hospital. There are 30 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

The number of fully vaccinated people stood at 710,916 while 149,670 people have received the booster dose.

The Ministry’s said 81.9 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021, and April 20 were not fully vaccinated, compared to 18.1 per cent who were vaccinated.