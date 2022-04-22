What’s plan for food shortage?

Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Is anyone taking note that there seems to be a pending global food shortage? Food and fuel prices are increasing constantly and nothing apparently is being done about the matter.

I have been watching a lot of international news and I find it strange the mainstream media are not carrying the information that we should be getting.

On March 25 it was reported that the US President talked about a possible food shortage due to the war in Ukraine. What is our Prime Minister as well as the Minister of Agriculture doing or saying about this?

Why have agriculture and food sustainability never gotten the priority needed? Why is our import bill so high? What is the plan in place concerning food sustainability? Are the plans listed in our road to recovery from covid19?

Maybe I am making noise over nothing. Right? A voice in the wilderness. Steups!

J ALI

via e-mail