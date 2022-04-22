Tunapuna woman shot in toe after argument with ex

File photo -

A 43-YEAR-OLD Tunapuna woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her left big toe after an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Thursday night.

Police said the woman went to the man's home on Toussaint Lane in Tunapuna at around 11.10 pm and began arguing with him.

After she left, he followed her out to where she had parked her car on Eastman Street and they continued arguing and began fighting. During the scuffle the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the left foot before running away.

Passersby took the woman to hospital.

Tunapuna police and crime scene investigators visited. Police are still searching for the man.