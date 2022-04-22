Tiger Tanks U-20 football resumes on Saturday

St Clair Coaching School celebrate following their victory over Stokely Vale in the Tiger Tanks Under-20 football tournament on April 9, 2022. - Dexter Edwards

ACTION IN the inaugural Tiger Tanks Under-20 Football Tournament resumes this weekend with games scheduled in both the Trinidad and Tobago groups.

Match-day two in Trinidad continues on Saturday with third placed San Juan Jabloteh taking on fifth-ranked Club Sando at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima from 2 pm. Jabloteh won their opening match 1-0 against Caledonia AIA while Club Sando drew 1-1 with W Connection.

At 4.15 pm, second placed Defence Force, who beat AC Port of Spain 2-1 in their opener, lock horns with W Connection at the same venue.

In the Tobago group on Saturday, match-day three resumes with Youth Stars United, second on the table, up against third placed FC Tobago Phoenix at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet from 2 pm.

Youth Stars United were on a bye in the first round and opened their account with a 3-1 win over Bethel United two weeks ago.

FC Tobago Phoenix, however, are yet to register a win after producing a 1-1 result against Bethel United in their first match and then 4-4 versus group leaders St Clair’s Coaching School.

This match will be followed by Bethel United versus Stokely Vale FC from 4.15 pm. Bethel United have also drawn their first two games while Stokely Vale FC lost their opener 5-0 against St Clair’s Coaching.

Additionally on Sunday, Trinidad group leaders Police FC play host to AC Port of Spain at Police Barracks in St James (2 pm). Police beat Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3-0 on match-day one.

The next two games – Trendsetter Hawks versus Caledonia AIA and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United up against Central FC – kick off at the Larry Gomes Stadium from 2 pm and 4.15 pm respectively.

Trendsetter Hawks defeated Central FC 1-0 in the earlier round.