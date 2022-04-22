Soulfully Yours to launch at Kafe Blue

A collection of poetry titled Soulfully Yours will be launched on April 23 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Soulfully Yours was written by 2018 Bocas Lit Fest People’s Choice – Book of the Year-winning author Michelle Borel.

She received that award for her first collection of poetry, Soulspection. `

Borel, a wife and mother of four, is also a motivational speaker, broadcaster and marketer.

This is her second collection of poetry, but the 11th book that she has either authored or co-authored, said a media release.

The launch takes place from 3-5 pm. Tickets include a book on entry.

The event is being sponsored by Glorious Bodies Glorious Minds, J&K Signature Styles, Oasis Premium Purified Water, KFC and Kafe Blue.

The book will be available at Nigel R Khan nationwide, Charran’s (Trincity Mall) and Amazon from April 30. The Kindle version was made available for pre-order on the March 22 and was the number one New Release in the Caribbean & Latin American Poetry category, the release said.