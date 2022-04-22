‘Silly season’ appears to come to town early

Vasant Bharath - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: It seems as though the “silly season” has come to town a bit earlier than is the norm in our sphere of politics.

All of a sudden, out of the blue, a tidal wave of political aspirants has surfaced and chops are being licked by some political misfits to gain overall control of our beloved country. Let me say this, the PNM may be the problem, but the UNC is definitely not the answer.

I wish to tell all those other political aspirants that their only purpose would be to split the votes. Just imagine “GG,” Duke and Alex, with Vasant bringing up the rear, want to take the reins of power from the PNM. “This is not a fete in here this is madness,” sung David Rudder.

I will begin with GG, easily the most popular CoP after Randolph Burroughs, but his tongue is a runaway train which is in his DNA. I am not a fan of Dr Rowley, but no way is the Prime Minister jealous of our former commissioner of police. He serious?

Gary Griffith is an excellent public relations candidate. However, he does not know when to go on the attack or stay put and say nothing. GG has gone down this road before and failed miserably with very strong support from his spouse.

Mr GG, please go to the back of the class.

I now switch to Duke, the loud speaker. Watson Duke, as charismatic and influential as he may be, he would be making the biggest mistake in his political life if he ventures to leave Tobago waters and swim into Trinidad waters. My friend, I tell you, if you are not aware, the current in Trinidad is vastly different, you will drown in honey.

As for Alex, do you truly believe that you Phillip Alexander could become the Prime Minister of TT? You serious? We don’t want that kind of "explosive" language from a prime minister.

Over to Vasant, a perfect gentleman, well groomed, classy and eloquent. Vasant Bharath, I have a strong affinity to your style. However, you do not have the support that you think you have. So don’t be fooled by Trini sweet talk. Trini will throw you under the bus.

Politicians seem to have a streak of craziness in their DNA, that’s why they do so much nonsense at times when they are handed the reins of power. As Basdeo Panday said, “it’s all about the greed for power.”

I am not a supporter of any political party and I have stopped voting, but I deal with logic and reality because I live in the real world. People, stop dreaming and wake up to reality.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity