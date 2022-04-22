Scotia gives away seedlings for Earth Day

Gasparillo community members display the patchoi, tomato and celery seedlings they received to establish their kitchen gardens. -

In celebration of Earth Day, Scotiabank employees joined the Sure Foundation to distribute seedlings in Gasparillo, south Trinidad. Through this effort, 32,000 seedlings, including patchoi, celery, chive, green peppers, cucumber, cauliflower, tomatoes, bodi, corn and ochro were provided to families and emerging farming entrepreneurs.

“In keeping with the theme of Earth Day 2022 – Act boldly, innovate broadly, and implement equitably – we continue to work with partners and our employees to build sustainable communities, for a future with positive environmental impact and where people can thrive,” said Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank TT.

Since 2021, Scotiabank’s collaboration with the Sure Foundation has provided more than 200,000 seedlings to households and children’s homes to encourage a familiarity with the earth and planting what you eat. Planting also has the additional benefit of increased carbon capture, which has critical climate-change implications.

Dr Roger Hosein, director at SURE Foundation, said, “We are proud of our partnership with Scotiabank which will have a positive impact on reducing our food import bill, critical at this time, given present economic realities. I am particularly pleased that our association is helping children at orphanages to become familiar with agriculture and learn how to feed themselves.”

Aadriana Mohammed, one of Scotiabank’s volunteers on the day, shared her feedback.

“I felt honoured to be part of this effort to promote food sustainability in our country. It was inspiring to recognise that something so little can have such a huge impact, not just for families, but for our economy as well.

“I am certain that with more ventures like this, we can continue to promote and encourage investment into the future of planet Earth.”

The bank, as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, aims to educate employees on some of the most pressing environmental issues and raise awareness of the opportunities that exist in people’s day-to-day lives to make more sustainable choices.