School connectedness and teen health

Dr Asha Pemberton

For our tweens, teens and children, the return to school after two years of online or hybrid education has commenced. Over the past week everyone has had to rapidly readjust to earlier mornings, uniforms and back-packs as well as the rigours of the daily commute. Already, parents and young people alike have described feelings of disorientation, fatigue and even fear. As we re-establish the routines of physical school and the many dimensions of school life, it is important to recognise the additional benefits of school connectedness and engagement on overall holistic teen health.

Parents want their teens to do well in life and thrive. In addition to obtaining a solid foundation, the ultimate goal of parenting adolescents is to help young people engage in healthy activities and avoid behaviours that are risky or harmful. In these ways they enter adulthood equipped to function independently and contribute meaningfully to their lives and their wider community. Parenting has a significant influence on teen health but there are many other important allies that contribute to teen wellbeing. Research shows that adolescents who feel a genuine sense of belonging at school are more likely to perform to their best ability, stay in school, and make healthy choices. This sense of belonging is often described as school connectedness. Connected students believe their parents, teachers, school staff, and other students in their school care about them and about how well they are learning. They recognise positive expectations to which they are held and feel more motivated to apply themselves to goals.

Some of the outcomes of school connectedness include:

• Better grades and test outcomes

• More consistent school attendance and less truancy

• Higher likelihood of further education, training or university

• Lower rates of alcohol and substance use

• Less likelihood of violent behaviour and carrying weapons

• Better emotional health and self esteem

A strong feeling of belonging to school, engagement in school-based activities, strong relationship to teachers and school staff as well as a sense of school pride are all components of school connectedness.

Increasing your teen’s connection to school

• Encourage your teen to talk openly with you about any concerns they are experiencing at school. Whether related to classroom dynamics, peer interactions, bullying or even safety. Engage them frequently and without judgement so that you remain updated on their experiences. It is not infrequent that a particular school environment is not suited to a teenager. If this arises, be proactive in exploring other options to make moves in the best interest of your child.

• Be involved. Parents should take the time to find out what the school expects of your teen regarding activities, assignments and responsibilities. As your teen grows, it is usual that more self-directed learning and organisation are expected. Through parent-teacher meetings and keeping updated with letters and correspondence, parents are best equipped to support their teen’s developing autonomy. Through this support they are likely to feel less overwhelmed and more likely to enjoy their educational process. Be mindful of your language and attitude toward the school and staff. Negativity or frustrations by parents are echoed by teenagers, who then enter the environment disgruntled and dissatisfied. This can be quite unfair to teachers and staff and often can be rectified through calm and directed communication.

• Help your teen with homework as far as possible and teach them how to use his or her time well. Make sure your teen has the tools – books, supplies, a quiet place to work – to meet their goals. If you are unable to support their learning, help them to access resources online, study groups or extra-classes to assist.

• Consider the entirety of school life. Young people who volunteer at school, assume leadership positions or take part in extra-curricular activities find additional ways to connect with school. As we embark upon a return to usual social activities, competitions and expressions of culture, now is the perfect opportunity to explore things which may interest your teen.

Many schools offer a range of activities for students. Through clubs or teams, young people meet new friends, connect with coaches or instructors and foster a different sense of pride and participation. If your teen’s school does not have a particular club or team and you have a specific skill, find the time to volunteer to start the activity. Talk with teachers and school staff to suggest simple changes that can make the school a more pleasant and welcoming place. Many parents have successfully started groups within schools which create rewarding experiences for themselves and students.