Rainbow Cup triathlon returns after two-year absence

In this June 8, 2019 file photo, athletes race to the water to start the swimming leg, of the 2019 Massy Rainbow Cup triathlon, held at Turtle Beach,Tobago. - David Reid

AFTER a two-year absence, the Rainbow Cup triathlon returns to Tobago on June 11.

Event organiser Jason Gooding affirmed the event is on, pending confirmation from the island’s forestry division, to utilise his traditional venue at Courland Heritage Park on Turtle Beach.

Gooding said this year’s edition would be downsized a bit since Massy are no longer the title sponsor. However, he confirmed Massy still remains a key sponsor of the Rainbow Cup, as well as the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF).

The veteran tri-athlete is ready to begin preparations for the event’s return and assured Tobago officials that his usual long-established respect and upkeep of the park and the coastal area will be maintained.

“I’m still waiting on permission to use the park. It shouldn’t be a problem after using the venue for the last eight years at Turtle Beach. We clean, remove trees and other stuff to make sure it’s safe to have an event there.

“We’re also mindful and respectful of the turtles. If there are turtle eggs on our designated path, we move our path and also educate our athletes to be on the lookout for them. I’m a little bit worried but I feel at some point it (permission) would happen,” said Gooding.

Over the past two years, he had been rallying for the annual event to be allowed to resume but pandemic restrictions prohibited both indoor and outdoor sports while beaches were closed to the public.

Gooding acknowledged the financial restraints to host the 2022 Rainbow Cup but is determined to get the event off and running.

He added, “My goal for the event is to have one, get it off the ground and get people back in the sport because we’ve lost so many athletes over the past two years for various reasons. We just want to regrow.

“We’re getting sponsorship from the TTTF, because the Rainbow Cup remains as the National Triathlon Championships, and Massy. But I’m still probably about $80,000 shy of having a baseline good event.”

Gooding continued, “It’s going to be tough financially. I’m going to have to be stringent with my budget and make sure I pay for the essentials; safety and security, for the coast to get locked off, make sure the watercourse is clear and things like that.

“One thing’s for certain, the professionalism will still be there but I welcome additional sponsors to come on board.”

The event organiser believes local tri-athletes are eager to race and for this event to happen. The Rainbow Cup usually attracts a fair number of foreign-based competitors and Gooding is hoping for good attendance.

“I want to say yes it’s going to have a lower turnout but I feel we’re still going have a decent turnout. People are returning to sport which is good. It was always my intention to put it on but we just weren’t able to in the last few years,” he closed.