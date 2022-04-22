On World Earth Day, EMA urges: 'We must all act to save the planet'

Stock photo via Pexels.

Chairman of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) Nadra Nathai-Gyan has said the theme of this year's Earth Day, “Invest in our Planet,” is a clarion call to everyone to act to preserve a planet reeling from both natural and manmade disasters.

She made the call in a press release to mark World Earth Day on Friday.

Nathai-Gyan said the board, management, and staff of the EMA joined the rest of the world to recognise the responsibility to protect the sustaining environment.

"The EMA acknowledges World Earth Day as a catalyst for building environmental consciousness and stewardship," she said.

The EMA said it was an opportune time to recommit to TT's National Development Strategy – Vision 2030 and the National Environmental Policy.

"These are aligned to the targets set within the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are emphasised in theme five of Vision 2030, 'Placing the Environment at the Centre of Social and Economic Development,'"said Nathai-Gyan.

She said no nation could claim to be unaffected by pollution or climate change brought on by anthropogenic (human) causes.

"We all have a role to play to heal this planet, and the time is now," she said.

The EMA urged people to use World Earth Day as a platform for change and an opportunity to adopt new behaviours and habits that benefit the planet.

"No action is too small or too insignificant and we encourage you to make your investment," said the press release.

It suggested people could plant a tree, start a kitchen garden, refrain from littering, recyce, use reusable bags, minimise noise pollution by playing music more quietly in homes and vehicles, eliminate single-use plastics, instal energy-efficient lightbulbs, reduce their carbon footprint and simply "be the change you want to see in our environment."

It reminded: "Planet earth is our home, and it is up to us to make these changes a part of our daily lives."

Nathai-Gyan also emphasised the message of the UN campaign: "Bold, fast, and wide-ranging action needs to be taken by governments and businesses. But the transition to a low-carbon world also requires the participation of citizens.”